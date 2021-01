Friends say he died Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Radio industry veteran Randy Ross died Tuesday.

Ross was general manager for Midwest Communications. He oversaw area radio stations that included B97.5, 103.5 WIMZ and DUKE FM.

B97.5 is a radio partner with WBIR.

He'd previously worked in broadcasting in the Tri-Cities, and had been an executive at South Central Media. He had on-air and advertising experience.