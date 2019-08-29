KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee chapter of the Red Cross is preparing to face Hurricane Dorian — a storm approaching Florida with potentially Category 4 winds.

According to local Red Cross spokesperson Gretchen Sherill, four people from the chapter will leave tomorrow or Saturday as part of the Red Cross' Hurricane Dorian response.

The chapter's Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) and two additional Red Cross volunteers trained in ERV operation are on standby. Six additional disaster response volunteers are also on standby and can deploy next week if needed.

Thursday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to hit the United States mainland between the Georgia Keys and southern Georgia on Sunday or Monday of next week.

It is impossible to predict exactly when the strongest winds will hit, but forecasters warn tropical storm force winds could arrive to the Southeast coast as early as Saturday evening.

In East Tennessee, the remnants of the hurricane could affect next week's weather forecast. Spotty thunderstorms might affect the region on Labor Day Monday, and Tuesday might be cloudy with a chance of rain.

While East Tennessee is too far inland to experience most tropical storm force winds, past hurricanes have made their way to the Smoky Mountains.

To help the Red Cross' local relief efforts, you can donate or volunteer. Red Cross volunteers perform a wide range of duties, including disaster relief, community relations, CPR training, and social media advocacy.