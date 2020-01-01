KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The countdown to 2020 is in its final hour for the East Coast.

Other parts of the globe have already celebrated the start of a new year. Here East Tennessee, hundreds of people have gathered in Downtown Knoxville's Market Square to ring in the start of the new roarin' 20s.

People will soon begin gathering for the ball drop, which is set to begin around 11:55 p.m. You can watch live here:

Celebrations are also underway in Gatlinburg along the Parkway, where people are gathering near the Space Needle to watch a fantastic fireworks display after the ball drops at midnight.

People in East Tennessee are looking forward to the start of a brand new year. Those we talked to said their resolutions are to work on being happy and healthy. A few also took the moment to show their Big Orange spirit while wishing people a Happy New Year.

