Snow creating slick road conditions in parts of East TN; crews asking people to avoid travel

Crews are telling people to stay off the roads if at all possible this evening because of potentially dangerous and slick snowy conditions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you do not need to be out on the roads Thursday evening -- do not travel and stay at home if at all possible. Snow is beginning to accumulate on portions of Interstate 40 and Interstate 75 in East Tennessee, and conditions are expected to get worse as the evening goes on.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol in Knoxville reported I-75 is completely covered by snow in Campbell County. As of 2 p.m., traffic was beginning to slow down on I-75 as far south as Anderson County near the Museum of Appalachia exit. Plows are out on the interstate to keep roads clear.

Snow continues to fall steady on Interstate 75 @ 153 mm in Campbell Co. Please be safe & if you don’t have to travel today, then don’t.@THPKnoxville pic.twitter.com/80Ed2lU5a0 — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) January 6, 2022

THP, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and other city and county road crews are telling people to avoid travel if at all possible unless it's an emergency.

Road conditions are anticipated to worsen before people begin their evening commute. If you are at work and able to travel home early -- it would be best to do so sooner rather than later.

In Campbell County, crews said they are having trouble clearing roads because too many people are out traveling. Several main roads, such as Jacksboro Pike in LaFollette, is slick with snow. The LaFollette Police Department said it changed traffic lights to hazards due to worries that people would not be able to stop at red lights without hitting each other.

The Public Works Director told me it’s horrible for his crew. There are so many cars out on the road they can’t clear the roads for them.



He says again PLEASE stay home unless it’s an emergency.

@wbir pic.twitter.com/f68rB5DFyh — Vinay Simlot (@VinaySimlot) January 6, 2022

Many of the primary highways and back roads in the Northern Cumberland Plateau were also seeing conditions deteriorating. Conditions on roads, including Baker Highway and Highway 27, in Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties were in the "red," according to TDOT.

In Knoxville, road conditions were still holding up as of 2:30 p.m. as snow and sleet began to fall. Crews brined roads across the city Wednesday, saying the brine should be able to keep roads travelable until there's significant accumulation.

A look at I-75 at Callahan Drive (Exit 110) in Knox County. Sleet/snow falling but nothing sticking to the roads at present time (2:50pm) pic.twitter.com/SCIYuPvt9Y — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 6, 2022

Crews said they will focus on plowing and salting interstates and main roads through the afternoon and night, and then secondary roads as conditions allow. Be aware that ice-slick roads are also expected for Friday morning, so plan ahead.