The Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration announced Monday that it has awarded the state of Tennessee a grant to improve the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

The grant, which is for $107,183, will fund the installation of two 550-gallon, double wall, above-ground fuel tanks, drives, sidewalks and supporting infrastructure, according to a release from the VA.

"Our state and tribal partners (grantees) are critical in helping NCA achieve our strategic goal of providing 95 percent of the Veteran population with convenient access to a burial option within 75 miles of their home,” said Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves.

The project will also develop approximately 0.10 acres, and provide continued service for approximately 4,300 Veterans and their eligible family members.

The closest national or grant funded cemetery is VA’s Knoxville National Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee, which is approximately 6 miles away.

In its 40th anniversary since inception, VA's Veterans Cemetery Grants Program is designed to complement the 136 VA national cemeteries across the country.

For more information about the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, click here.

