Strong storms cause damage, power outages across East Tennessee

Wind gusts knocked some trees around the region down. Power was also knocked out for many people.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms came through the East Tennessee region on Friday, March 3.

In Alcoa, a person suffered minor injuries after a tree fell on them, according to first responders. The Alcoa Fire Department and AMR responded.

The high wind gusts toppled some trees. Below is a video from a viewer in Lenoir City who filmed some of the storms rolling into the area, damaging a building.

Some cars and signs were also damaged by the storm on Kingston Pike in Knoxville.

Storm damage on Kingston Pike pic.twitter.com/gwaw30SdaD — WBIR Weather (@WBIRWeather) March 3, 2023

Another tree fell down on I-75 South in McMinn County, at Riceville Decatur Road, causing some traffic delays.

Some roads were also closed due to the storms in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Little River Road from Townsend Wye to the Sugarlands Visitor Center was closed, as well as a new section of the Foothills Parkway. The park also said Cades Cove Loop Road and Laurel Creed Road were closed because of the storm.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said several roads were affected by the storm as well, primarily in the Tellico Village and Greenback areas. They said crews were working to clear the roads and said if anyone needs to drive they should make sure to use caution in the storm. Anyone in Loudon County who finds a traffic hazard could also call 865-458-9081 to report it.

East Tennessee sees some damage due to strong storms 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Power Outages

The Knoxville Utilities Board reported that around 22,600 customers lost power as storms moved through the area as of around 3:55 p.m.

The Lenoir City Utilities Board also reported around 1,897 customers without power. The Alcoa Electric Department also reported 6,351 customers affected by power outages.

The Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative reported around 11,898 customers affected by outages as well.