Knoxville — On Saturday dozens of students filled the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture to learn about the national and local civil rights movement.

The museum is currently hosting the "For All the World to See" exhibit, which details how the civil rights movement played out through different forms of media over the years.

Former Knoxville NAACP president Dewey Roberts said the creating ways to pass on history is vital for the future.

"We have to talk about and observe our history so that certain things don't happen again," he said.

The museum offered different hands-on stations that gave students a chance to create their own pieces of history as well as moments to reflect on their own.

Audrey West spoke at the event and said she still remembers what is was like to be a little girl and a young woman during that period.

"Some of us couldn't demonstrate or protest because out parents would lose their jobs," West said. "But I could make a heck of a sign so we would make them for the protestors.'

Roberts and West were among a number of speakers seated around a table to share what it was like on a national and local level.

West believes events like this only prove why it's so important for her to continue sharing her own stories.

"If there's anything I leave my grandchildren, I hope it's knowledge and what it means to be black and how it was to come up where we did," West said.

The museum's civil rights exhibit will remain open until October 20.

