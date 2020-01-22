The Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless (TVCH) will begin its annual point-in-time (PIT) count to get a better understanding of the homeless population in East Tennessee on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires this count to stay updated on information about homeless populations across the nation.

This year, TVCH and partners will walk Wednesday night to survey homeless individuals in 12 rural counties.

TVCH said they record ethnicity, gender and age to gain insight and help with funding efforts.

This data is also used to help social workers, government officials, public authorities and investors to create an effective plan for addressing homelessness in specific areas.

TVCH specifically looks to see if there has been an increase in homelessness from the previous year.

Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless Today is the day where the TN Valley region goes to the streets and ... counts everyone who is homeless. We need your help. Please contact us at 877.488.8234 if you know someone who is homeless. We will fill out a survey for that person to ensure they are counted!

