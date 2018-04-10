KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has awarded east Tennessee nearly $300,000 to help combat violent crime as a part a recently reinvigorated federal program.

Sessions announced Wednesday that the money will help fund a new task force to reduce violence in the Eastern District of Tennessee. The task force will be made up of local, state and federal law enforcement.

Project Safe Neighborhoods was a George W. Bush-era strategy that faded during the Obama administration. Sessions has since restarted the federal program.

There was an upswing in violent crime rates that had been on the decline since the early 1990s.

Through the initiative, federal prosecutors have worked with local law enforcement agencies to target offenders in cases involving guns, drugs and gangs.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

