Over 1,600 anonymous tips received since East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers launched last year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Since its launch in May 2021, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said it has collected more than 1,600 anonymous tips that have resulted in 45 arrests and the closure of 33 criminal cases.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said that 11 of those arrests were for fugitives wanted on a variety of charges including aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and many drug related offenses.

According to a press release, tipsters helped remove drugs from Knoxville streets such as meth, heroin, and oxycodone pills.

Tipsters collected over $7,200 in reward money in cash, officials said.

For those interested, there are four ways to submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers:

Download the free P3 TIPS app Online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org Select Submit a Tip on their Facebook page - https://facebook.com/easttennesseevalleycrimestoppers Call 865-215-7165