East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers program sees early success in 10 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers program said it's already helped police arrest one person in its first 10 days.

On May 5, the City of Knoxville and the Knoxville Police Department joined the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers board of directors to unveil the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers program.

By the end of the first day, Crime Stoppers had received seven tips and within 10 days Crime Stoppers received its first tip that lead to an arrest.

There are three ways to keep up with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers program:

Their website: www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org

Twitter account: twitter.com/tn_crime

Facebook page: facebook.com/easttennesseevalleycrimestoppers.

Crime Stoppers allows citizens to work with law enforcement to make their communities safer by anonymously sharing information about crimes, criminal activity, and the location of wanted fugitives.