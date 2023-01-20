East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

McCoy rescued hundreds of animals each year and rehabilitated them at home in Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday.

Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer.

A Facebook post said in part,

"Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"

McCoy rescued hundreds of animals each year and rehabilitated them at home in Jefferson County. Those who couldn't live in the wild, she kept in her backyard animal sanctuary.

She also took the animals to churches and schools to teach others the importance of animal care, and she did it all for free.



In September 2020, we followed her as she made the tough decision to give away all her animals so she could focus on her health.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lynne's family, friends and fans.

Her family said her burial will be a private family and close friends event, but they hope to do a Celebration of Life in the spring at her request because "spring is for rebirth."

The family also wrote McCoy asked for donations to Mountain Wildlife Rehab-Summerville instead of flowers. More information here.