Ride to Remember: East TN bikers honoring veterans who lost their lives to suicide

East Tennessee bikers honored people who died at Infinite Warrior Foundation's third annual Ride to Remember . A 2022 report from Veterans Affairs says around 17 veterans die by suicide every day.

"I appreciate what our military does. I think it takes a special person to be able to serve, and fight for our country, and sacrifice going overseas, and being in combat, bullets flying at you, bullets flying at helicopters and planes," Anthony Chambers, from the Smoky Mountain Spyder Ryders, said.