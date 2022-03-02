East Tennessee church helps pastors in Ukrainian city

Dr. Jim Coffield in Knoxville said the pastors in Lviv are "incredibly brave souls" and he wants to support them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine grows, many refugees are making their way to Lviv. The city is in the western part of the country and is one of the last stops most people make before they leave Ukraine.

Dr. Jim Coffield is a pastor at Christ Covenant Church in Knoxville, and he is also a licensed psychologist. Through Mission to the World, he and others helped advise pastors in Ukraine on how to treat trauma people in the country may face as a result of the invasion.

"I'm mesmerized by the sorrow and the trauma that we're all seeing play out before us," said Dr. Coffield. "They're just incredibly brave souls that are wanting to help each other even though they're needing help themselves."

Dr. Coffield said the crisis in Ukraine leads to trauma for everybody.

"It's people that are traumatized trying to figure out how do we help people that are traumatized," said Dr. Coffield.

He said he has watched as families were separated from each other. Men between 18 years old and 60 years old in the country are required to stay and fight the Russian military. He said the requirement led to refugees leaving family members behind, and refugees within the country.

"These are real people with dreams, just like you and I", said Dr. Coffield.

Dr. Coffield said he's taken multiple trips to Ukraine and has an affinity with the country. He gave the pastors advice for treating the trauma families experience in Ukraine. He said it's difficult for people experiencing the trauma since it is still ongoing. He said they can't be removed from the crisis while it continues.

"You can't fix the trauma that they're in. You normalize it, you let them tell their story if they're ready to tell their story," said Coffield.