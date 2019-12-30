KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many East Tennessee churches are taking a harder look at security after a shooting in Texas killed three people.

The non-profit Faith Based Security Network said deadly attacks at faith-based groups, like churches, are on the rise.

Between 1999 and January of 2018, the group recorded more than 1700 cases, and almost 28 percent resulted in murder.

"A lot of people don't like guns, but look what happened in Texas," Emmanuel Baptist Church member David Kelley said.

Kelley looks at the deadly shooting at a Texas church Sunday morning as an example of the worst that could happen.

"A guy had a gun, how are you going to take him out? With a gun," Kelley said. "You hate to do that, but you can't throw stuff at him. He's already shooting."

Three people died, including the shooter, at a church near Fort Worth.

Investigators said a man shot and killed two people before parishioners fired back, killing him.

"You can't say that it would never happen here," Kelley said.

Kelley is a member of a 14-person security team at the church in Jefferson City.

It's part of a network of churches who have a dedicated security team in case of a situation like what happened in Texas.

"I think any church should come up with a plan and have a security team ready," Kelley said.

For Emmanuel, that means Kelley and the team come to church each Sunday armed and with radio headsets to communicate.

They also have cameras to monitor throughout the service.

"Be very observant," Kelley said. "Kind of watch and see what's going on."

"Sadly because of the day and age we will, you have to have security of some kind, or I think it's the wise thing to do," Senior Pastor at Calvary Knoxville Mark Kirk said.

Kirk said his church hires a security team right now and is in the process of professionally training some congregation members.

He said that training is key to a church's safety.

"You want someone who knows what they're doing, to isolate the threat and deal with the threat very quickly rather than exposing the body to more dangerous situations," Kirk said.

Kirk said protecting the people is biblical. He said it's the church's job to continue to assess threats and react as it sees fit.