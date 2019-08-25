MARYVILLE, Tenn — The Maryville community and law enforcement remembered Officer Kenny Moats with a memorial ride on Sunday.

It marked 3 years since Officer Moats was killed on duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

People who took part in the memorial ride said it's a chance to remember him -- not only as a police officer -- but as a friend.

"We spend today remembering our friend. It's easy to lose sight the fact that at the end of the day he was a public servant, he was a police officer and he was also our friend," Maryville Police Department Lt. Michael Braden said.

Moats was one of 143 officers who died in the line of duty nationwide in 2016.

His name is to be added to the national law enforcement memorial in Washington, D.C.