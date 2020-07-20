x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

local

East TN couple honored for saving choking baby's life

The Pattersons arrived along the roadside in June to help Austin and Haley Orasco while their baby was choking. They couldn't clear the baby's airway.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Assistant Police Chief Sean Patterson and his wife Anaida were honored Monday for saving a baby's life in June.

The Pattersons arrived along the roadside in June to help Austin and Haley Orasco while their baby was choking. They couldn't clear the baby's airway.

The Orascos say their baby was choking on his own vomit.

Credit: WBIR
The Orascos talk about the moment their baby's life was saved.

"Then he came over and said, I have EMS training, and I was like, Here, he's blue, I don't know what to do," Haley Orasco said Monday. "He did the Heimlich, I guess, had him turned over and then (the baby) puked all over him, poor guy."

The Orascos said they will be forever grateful to the strangers who saved the life of their baby. 

RELATED: Sweetwater police officer rescues 1 pound, 6 ounce kitten

RELATED: Kentucky man celebrates Father's Day with son who saved his life

RELATED: Deputy 'promoted' to godfather 1 year after saving baby's life

RELATED: Hiker saved after 50-foot fall at Greenway Farms in Hixson

RELATED: "You saved me" | Minnesota mother's adoption saves daughter's life and her own

The Pattersons were honored with the  Law Enforcement Commendation and Citizen Service Commendation in Blount County, with Sheriff Jim Berrong presiding.