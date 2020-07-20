East TN couple honored for saving choking baby's life

The Pattersons arrived along the roadside in June to help Austin and Haley Orasco while their baby was choking. They couldn't clear the baby's airway.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Assistant Police Chief Sean Patterson and his wife Anaida were honored Monday for saving a baby's life in June.

The Orascos say their baby was choking on his own vomit.

"Then he came over and said, I have EMS training, and I was like, Here, he's blue, I don't know what to do," Haley Orasco said Monday. "He did the Heimlich, I guess, had him turned over and then (the baby) puked all over him, poor guy."

The Orascos said they will be forever grateful to the strangers who saved the life of their baby.