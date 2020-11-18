East TN educators and students discuss how to verify information in 2020

“Everyone seems to be yelling but very few people seem to be listening."

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Information about events in 2020 have flooded the internet and have posed a challenge for the public to know what is accurate and what is not.

The evolving coronavirus pandemic and the intense presidential election are just a few of the hot topics expanding across digital platforms.

Many people are using their cellphones and social media to obtain information.

According to a 2019 study from the Pew Research Center, about 6 in 10 Americans get their news on a mobile device.

Deciphering what is shared on social media is something digital journalism seniors Ashley Smith and Shannon Clark at Lee University have made a priority to not only study but also teach.

“Everyone seems to be yelling but very few people seem to be listening,” Smith said.

“We have that unique perspective to be able to feature and go along with our slogan, your voice heard, verify for the campus and help them understand what’s kind of going on in the climate around them,” Clark continued.

Andy Foskey, a lead librarian at Chattanooga State Community College assists professors in various courses at the school to help students learn how to fact check what they are seeing online.

The college also requires an information literacy tutorial for all incoming students.

The lessons also apply to those not in college.

Foskey encouraged to not assume just because someone you know shared it that it has been verified.

“If you’re finding a claim online that seems a little dubious or even seems too good to be true, see if you can find it verified somewhere else.

Social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram have begun flagging content that appears to be untrue clickbait and alerting users to read an article before sharing it.

Here are some tools and tips to verify the information:

Critical Thinking (Who? What? When? Why?)

Check the source of the piece of information and its credibility

Verify through multiple sources

Talk to someone

Seek out sources that minimize bias in reporting, consistently cite the sources of their information, and don't engage in solely relaying information through punditry

Confirmation bias is a natural tendency. Don't simply accept information as truth only because you agree with it. Likewise, don't dismiss information just because it doesn't line up with your beliefs. Actually scrutinize the information, verify the sourcing, and remain aware that there will always be those with ulterior motives who seek to simply pander or take advantage of your beliefs.