East TN fire authorities warn against open burning without permit

Conditions remain relatively dry. You need a state permit when burning "vegetative" debris.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — State and local fire authorities warn that the threat of a blaze spreading across woodlands and open land remains at a high level in East Tennessee.

The Sevier County Fire Department said conditions are prime for outdoor fires to spread because the region has been relatively dry with "no significant rain in the forecast for the next few days."

Brush fires often develop because people are burning items outside that are inappropriate.

"Please be vigilant," the Fire Department said in a Facebook notice.

Sevier County firefighters already have responded in recent weeks to multiple large brush incidents.

According to fire officials, the state Division of Forestry has put the local fire danger level at "high."

You need a burn permit when outside burning "vegetative" debris.