Homeless outreach programs across East Tennessee are asking for your help to prepare for the upcoming winter.

Warming centers in Blount, Campbell, and Hamblen Counties expect to open this winter.

The Ministerial Association Temporary Shelter in Morristown will have a warming shelter for those who are homeless in Hamblen County on nights where the temperature is below 32 degrees. That shelter will be located at 733 West Main Street and will open at 10 p.m. on those nights. For more info, call (423) 587-9215.

Blount County will also have a warming shelter at a yet-unannounced location. Family Promise of Blount Count said it will have more details in the coming week.

Pathways Resource Center in Campbell County will have a warming shelter from Jan. 1, 2019 to Feb. 29, 2019 at the Party Place, which is between LaFollette Middle School and DeRoyal near Eastgate Drive.

All three said they need donations to help meet the needs of those staying there to ensure they stay warm and fed.

Their current needs:

Canned Food

Blankets

Pillows

Sleeping Bags

Underwear - all sizes - new

Socks - all sizes - new

Shoes

Cleaning supplies

Hygiene kits

If you can donate, contact the following:

Hamblen Co. - (423) 587-9215, If you can provide hot meals -- Holly Green at (423) 592-0401

Blount Co. - Family Promise of Blount County (865) 233-4737

Campbell Co. - Walt Cudahy - walt9982@gmail.com

