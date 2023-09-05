East TN man and Remote Area Medical team up to bring supplies to those in need

Joe Hurston is the president of Air Mobile Ministries and has made multiple trips around the world bringing water purifiers to communities in need.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. — Joe Hurston, president of Air Mobile Ministries, is teaming up with Remote Area Medical to help out those in need.

Joe Hurston founded Air Mobile Ministries in 1978. The nonprofit delivers medical supplies, food, clothing and a special water purification system to areas of the world impacted by disaster and conflict. In the past, he has made trips to Turkey-Syria after the region was hit by deadly quakes and he has traveled to war-torn Ukraine multiple times.

In an interview with 10News, Hurston said he could not disclose where he was going this time for safety reasons, but said it is an island where much of the country's infrastructure is destroyed. According to Hurston, the island doesn't have a proper trauma center anymore.

Both Air Mobile Ministries and Remote Area Medical will be working together to distribute supplies, including water purifiers that use ozone and UV light to sanitize water.

According to Air Mobile Ministries website, each water purifier can give around 1,000 people safe drinking water every day and can produce up to 25 gallons of drinking water every hour. Hurston also said the parts on the purifiers are replaceable for ease of repairs.