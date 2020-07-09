East TN Red Cross volunteers help Hurricane Laura victims

For families impacted by disasters, help is more important than ever.

TENNESSEE, USA — East Tennessee American Red Cross volunteers are serving thousands displaced by Hurricane Laura.

Many storm victims are still without power or a place to live.

This disaster season is even more challenging, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've had some dehydration problems. We've had to put water on people. We have to wear masks. We're following the CDC guidelines," said American Red Cross Volunteer Alan Sheets. "So now the work effort that we put out now takes twice the amount of time that it did back when things were 'normal' before the pandemic."

Sheets is on his fourth assignment this year, currently in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, managing logistics and the warehouse.

"Volunteering whether you're doing it with the Red Cross or any other organization, I believe its the right thing to do if you've got time to do it," Sheets said. "I believe everyone can give something back. We all do. This is just the way that I chose do it."

