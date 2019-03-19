KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Muslim Community of Knoxville held a interfaith prayer vigil Monday evening to let people show their love and support to New Zealand and the dozens of victims from two mosques who died or were wounded in what is being called the 'worst act of terrorism' in the country's history.

The outpouring of love took place at the Annoor Mosque in Fort Sanders.

The Muslim Community of Knoxville said it's been inundated with messages of support from a wide variety of religious groups since the attack. That's why they invited the entire faith community to come together Monday night to pray for peace and solidarity.

"Those of us who are really affected by things like this happening in the world... getting together helps strengthen us and helps us continue going forward in a more positive light," Maha Ayesh, the group's president, said.

People of all ages and backgrounds attended the vigil, including Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero.