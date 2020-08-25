East TN remembers Officer Kenny Moats 4 years later

Tuesday marks four years since Officer Moats was killed on duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville and Blount County communities are remembering Officer Kenny R. Moats.

Officer Moats was killed in the line of duty in 2016 while responding to a domestic call.

Officer Moats served as a Maryville Police Officer for nine years. He was 32-years-old when he died.

Last year, Moats was honored with a special bridge dedication known as the Police Officer Kenny Moats Memorial Bridge, which sits behind Heritage High School near Riverford Road and features his badge number 156.