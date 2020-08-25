x
East TN remembers Officer Kenny Moats 4 years later

Tuesday marks four years since Officer Moats was killed on duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville and Blount County communities are remembering Officer Kenny R. Moats.

Officer Moats was killed in the line of duty in 2016 while responding to a domestic call.

RELATED: Hundreds gather for memorial to honor fallen officer Kenny Moats

Officer Moats served as a Maryville Police Officer for nine years. He was 32-years-old when he died.

Tribute to Maryville Officer Kenny Moats

We miss you, Kenny.

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 24, 2020

Last year, Moats was honored with a special bridge dedication known as the Police Officer Kenny Moats Memorial Bridge, which sits behind Heritage High School near Riverford Road and features his badge number 156. 

Through the Officer Moats Foundation, his legacy continues to live on. 

