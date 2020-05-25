East TN trooper gets three-day suspension

Trooper James McKilligan faced an administrative hearing Monday, May 18, at which his six-day suspension was cut in half, according to state spokesman.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in Sevier County has been given a three-day suspension, reduced earlier this month from a six-day term, state authorities said.

Trooper James McKilligan faced an administrative hearing Monday, May 18, before the Board of Appeals at which the six-day suspension was cut in half, according to Wesley Moster, director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security.

Moster did not say specifically what McKilligan had done.

"The board found that the six-day suspension was not warranted after Trooper McKilligan failed to conduct himself in manner that is expected of a state trooper, and rather a three -day suspension is the appropriate discipline after reviewing the totality of the circumstances of this matter.," Moster wrote 10News.

McKilligan, a trooper since 2016, has been the subject of "prior disciplinary investigations," Moster told 10News.

McKilligan graduated in July 2016 from THP Cadet Class 716.

He was honored in 2017 by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for his work.

The office noted then the trooper "patrols Tennessee roadways with tremendous focus and purpose.