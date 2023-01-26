East TN welcomes around 150 new citizens during a naturalization ceremony

People took the oath in the City County Building, then walked outside afterward as new citizens of the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, around 150 people in Knoxville took an oath and officially started calling the U.S. home.

They took part in a naturalization ceremony in the City County Building. The ceremony formally confers citizenship after they fulfill requirements established by the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Applicants need to demonstrate that they have a suitable understanding of U.S. history and government, and show that they are able to read, write and speak basic English. They also need to have been lawful permanent residents for at least three or five years.

"It's been a long journey with tears, and a lot of stuff, but you have family next to you. So, you get through it and we're here today, so I wouldn't trade it for anything else," said Miatta Kargbo, a new U.S. citizen.

They also need to take the Oath of Allegiance, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.