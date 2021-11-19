Eastman partners with UT to promote recycling during home games

At the next two UT home games, fans are encouraged to recycle cups and bottles they use, and Camelbak water bottles will be made from those recyclables.

"It's an example. 250 million pounds sounds like a big number but what's really big is when you think about it. If we pile that inside of Neyland it could go all the way from the turf all the way to the top of the Jumbotron, that's how much plastic will be consumed as a raw material every year right here in Kingsport," said Eastman Plastics Division President Scott Ballard.