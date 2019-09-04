KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Movie, television and automotive nerds will want to make a stop by Turkey Creek this Saturday -- as some very recognizable vehicles will be cruising the Walmart parking lot there.

Walmart said it's bringing its 'Iconic Movie Cars' Tour to Knoxville on Saturday, April 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT to the Turkey Creek Walmart at 10900 Parkside Drive.

The tour features four familiar cars: Ecto-1 from 'Ghostbusters,' K.I.T.T. the Pontiac Trans Am from 'Knight Rider,' the 'Jurrasic Park' Ford Explorer, and the time traveling DeLorean from 'Back to the Future.'

Customers can check out the cars for free, take a tour to see them up close and take some selfies.

The tour is trekking through 9 other cities in 30 days and was sparked from a commercial featuring them and other recognizable pop culture vehicles picking up groceries.