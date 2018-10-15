Knox County has a new fix for your sweet tooth.

Knox Dough, which serves gourmet edible cookie dough that's made without eggs, opened its dough shop on Kingston Pike Monday night.

Flavors vary week to week. Their menu includes chocolate chip, TN trash, confetti, mocha, Oreo, strawberry shortcake, s'mores, Andes mint, KitKat, cinnamon, Fruity Pebbles, fudge round, Southern sass, and lemon blueberry cobbler.

The store is located at 10551 Kingston Pike. The business also operates two cookie dough food trucks in East Tennessee.

