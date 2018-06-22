The Tennessee Board of Regents approved tuition rate increases Friday marking the fourth consecutive year of increases under four percent and the lowest four-year average increase in decades.

In a meeting in Cleveland, Tennessee, the board signed off on a 2.7 percent increase at community colleges and 3 percent of colleges of applied technology.

"The tuition increase is the second lowest in 27 years; last year’s 2.6 percent increase at both the community and technical colleges was the lowest since 1991-92," the report said.

The move will rise the cost for a community college student with an average of 15 credit hours by $54 per semester, the report said. Applied tech students will see a $35 per trimester increase.

There are no increases in mandatory fees for students but because those fees vary by institution, combined tuition and mandatory fees will range from $2,198 to $2,240, the report said.

© 2018 WBIR