Carson-Newman University President Randall J. O'Brien will retire at the end of the year, the university announced Monday.

O'Brien, the university's 22nd president, and his wife Kay announced their plans Sunday in a letter to faculty, staff and trustees. He's been head of the Jefferson City institution since 2008.

O'Brien's retirement is effective Dec. 31. He turns 69 in August.

Carson-Newman is a private, Christian liberal arts university. Last year it had 1,690 undergrads and 824 graduate students, according to the university.

O'Brien is a native of McComb, Miss.

He previously held teaching and administrative positions at Baylor University in Texas. He is a graduate of Yale Divinity School and Mississippi College.

The Vietnam War veteran also was a tenured faculty member of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark.

He also has been pastor or interim pastor of nearly 20 churches in the South, according to his biography.

The university board of trustees will seek a successor. O'Brien replaced James Netherton, who left in 2007.

