Tennessee Pathways, which is a rebranding of a plan launched in 2012, will include $2 million that will go toward providing nine regional coordinators to help districts think about how best to offer relevant industry certifications to students.

The program will also align closely with the goals of the state's Drive to 55 initiative, which seeks to increase the number of Tennesseans with a postsecondary degree or credential to 55 percent by the year 2025.

"It creates the alignment that is needed so it's not just the CTE pathway, but a pathway to the job skills that are rewarded and needed," said Gov. Bill Haslam.

Industry and technical certifications are offered at some schools throughout the state, but many students often must go to either a state community college or technical college to earn an endorsement.

Increasing the number of career and technical options for students has been a topic among many of the state's gubernatorial candidates.

Through reworking the initiative, Tennessee Education Commissioner said it will allow schools to increase the variety and quality of the options and opportunities available so they can transfer seamlessly into college or the workforce.

The Tennessee Department of Education will also offer district designations for those that have met certain standards in offering students relevant options.

“Students must be on clear and guided pathways that move them toward realizing their potential of being college and career ready, and we want to increase the variety and quality of the options and opportunities available to our students,” McQueen said.

Originally called Pathways of Tennessee, the program was created to support regionally and locally led approaches to address gaps in job skills.

In 2016, the department received a New Skills for Youth grant from J.P. Morgan to extend and expand the work further.

The state says by rebranding as Tennessee Pathways, the initiative will continue to focus on locally driven partnerships while extending its reach into more counties and across all grade levels to prepare more students.

Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings said both Tennessee Reconnect helps adults the skills needed to find jobs and Tennessee Promise gets students into college or technical programs.

"The inclusion of Tennessee Pathways in Drive to 55 will present options for K12 and post-secondary to enter into a greater strategic collaborative partnership for student success," she said.

And Mike Krause, Tennessee Higher Education Commissioner executive director said the change creates clarity of expectations for all students.

"(It) will mean more students are ready and equipped to be successful when they transition to college and careers. And that’s a goal every one of us shares.”

The move was applauded by the State Collaborative on Reforming Education, a reform-minded educational advocacy group,

"Parents and employers tell SCORE they are concerned that too many students graduate from high school underprepared for the demands of higher education and the workforce," said Samantha Gutter, SCORE's postsecondary and workforce readiness director. "Education and business leaders have identified a need for better coordination of the state’s existing programs, so aligning Tennessee Pathways with Drive to 55 and providing coordinators for all regions are sensible next steps."

