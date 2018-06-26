The Knox County Commission approved one-time gap funding for Project GRAD Monday.

Project GRAD executive director Ronni Chandler issued the following statement after it was approved: "We are very grateful to Mayor Burchett and the Knox County Commission. This was an amazing message to these young people that they are a priority to this entire community."

Earlier this month, Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and County Commission chair Randy Smith cut a deal to fund Project GRAD for the next year. It was just awaiting approval from the board, which came Monday night.

Project GRAD is an elementary through post-high school initiative that serves 14 schools. It is a nationally recognized college and career access program. It is known for improving college attendance rates by focusing on student achievement in high school, graduation rates, and career and college readiness.

