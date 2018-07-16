The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation closed its Fiscal Year with an all-time high for sales and proceeds for education.

Record gross total sales for the year were $1.73 billion.

The Tennessee Education Lottery will return an all-time high of $421.7 million for all education programs funded by the Lottery. That exceeds the prior year education funding by 9.1 percent.

“These results are incredible news for Tennessee,” said Rebecca Hargrove, President and CEO of the Lottery. “Thanks to the help of so many, from players and retailers to our dedicated team, Lottery funding continues to provide a strong foundation for education in the state.”

The Lottery has generated more than $4.6 billion for education in the state since its inception on Jan. 20, 2004.

"Since inception, players have won more than $12.6 billion, with 239 winning tickets sold worth $1 million or more. Twenty-five of those came during FY18, including two Cash 4 Life lifelong prize winners—one winner of $1,000 every day for life, and one winner of $1,000 a week for life."

Lottery retailers earned $113.2 million during the Fiscal Year, for a total of $1.2 billion since inception, according to the release from the Lottery.

© 2018 WBIR