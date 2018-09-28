Nashville — A tornado hit a residence and nearby areas along Campground Road west of Clarkrange in Fentress County on Tuesday night, the National Weather Service in Nashville confirmed Friday morning.

A preliminary local storm report from NWS said an outbuilding was shifted off of its foundation and that one barn's roof was significantly damaged, and another had moderate damage from a tornado that touched down around midnight on Tuesday.

A home also had part of its roof damaged and three blown out windows, and a personal windmill was destroyed.

Several trees were snapped and uprooted, the report said.

© 2018 WBIR