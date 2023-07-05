El Tequila Bar and Grill under scrutiny after possible shooting in parking lot, trustee says

El Tequila's liquor permit is under review and has been since a beer board meeting in December 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — El Tequila Bar and Grill has a history of problems in Halls Center, according to Knox County Trustee Justin Biggs.

Biggs said he received multiple calls Saturday night about a large fight in the parking lot of El Tequila. He also said a person may have been shot.

"Something here like this in Halls in this specific area, where you're less than half a mile from churches, a school, it's very concerning," Biggs said. "If it happened just one time I can understand, but this is a pattern we're starting to show here in Halls."

In a Knox County Beer Board meeting in December 2022, Knox County Sheriff's Office lieutenant Tom Walker talked about the problems at El Tequila. He said in a four-month span, from July 1, 2022 to Nov. 10, 2022, El Tequila had 31 calls for service. Most of those calls were for fights, medical issues or thefts, according to Walker.

"The biggest issue we had was on November 2 of 2022. Our entire night shift had to respond to... a riot," Walker said. "There were so many people fighting in the parking lot, we had to pull our entire night shift into the area to take care of the people [that were] fighting. Multiple arrests were made."