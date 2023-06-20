Knox Co. Beer Board suspends El Tequila's beer license until Aug. 22

On Aug. 22, the Knox County Commission will meet for a due process hearing to make a decision on the license.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Beer Board voted on Tuesday to suspend El Tequila's beer license until at least Aug. 22, after they met to discuss the business.

In May, Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to calls about a large fight in the bar and restaurants parking lot, where gunshots were fired. During a meeting in May, deputies said they had been called there at least 40 times since November when a major fight was reported.

"This is about the safety and the welfare of the whole community, that's what this is about in my opinion," said Carson Dailey, who is on the board.

John Schoonmaker, another member of the board, said the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission had previously fined the business around $1,500. Rhonda Lee proposed a hearing set for Aug. 22 and suspending the license until that day.

The motion passed.

In a letter, attorneys said that since commissioners discussed El Tequila in May, there has been "an amelioration of all problems at El Tequila Bar and Grill."

"My clients have attempted on numerous occasions to contact various law enforcement organizations available here in the Knox County area without success based upon the fact that either the inquiry remains un-responded to or the agency in question will not provide security at or for the parking lot at El Tequila. Of particular note is the same agencies provide these services at other restaurants and bars that serve alcohol throughout the Knox County community," attorneys said.