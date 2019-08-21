TOWNSEND, Tenn. — An elderly Townsend woman died of injuries she suffered in a utility vehicle (UTV) accident Tuesday at her home.

The woman lived off Ownby Road. Her neighbors called the Blount Co. Sheriff's Office at 8:30 p.m. to say they hadn't seen her for some time.

When deputies arrived to do a welfare check, according to BCSO Deputy Chief Jarrod Milsaps, they found the woman in an overturned UTV in the driveway.

Investigators don't believe she was trapped in the vehicle, but that she had likely suffered trauma in the rollover crash. They believe the accident happened earlier in the afternoon.

Her name has not been released.