Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire Wednesday night in West Knox County.

According to Rural Metro, crews arrived at a home on Dresden Drive and found a Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy helping an elderly woman. She was later taken to the hospital by AMR to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Rural Metro said the fire engulfed the rear of the house, but was able to be contained before fully engulfing the entire home. Much of the home suffered smoke damage.

The cause is still under investigation.