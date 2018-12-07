Election Day Guide | What you need to know to vote in the Nov. 6 elections

Who
All registered voters
What
While the state gubernatorial race and federal election for Sen. Bob Corker's seat have commanded the most attention across Tennessee, you'll also be voting in a handful of other state elections -- including choosing Congressman Jimmy Duncan's replacement in the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 race. You can find a sample ballot here.
WATCH: Inside TN: Renee Hoyos, Tim Burchett
Where
Knox County has 10 locations where you can cast your vote. The beauty of early voting is that you aren't required to vote at your specific polling place. Instead, you can vote wherever is most convenient for you. These are the 10 locations (Note: hours change on Oct 29, 30, 31, and Nov. 1):
City-County Building
400 Main St., 37902
Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Standard hours)
Love Kitchen
2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue 37915
Standard hours
Downtown West
1645 Downtown West Boulevard Unit 34 37919
Standard hours
New Harvest Park
4775 New Harvest Lane 37918
Standard hours
Merchant Village Shopping Center
314 Merchants Drive 37912
Standard Hours
Meridian Baptist Church (South)
6513 Chapman Highway 37920
Standard hours
Farragut Town Hall
11408 Municipal Center Drive 37934
Standard hours
Carter Library
9036 Asheville Highway 37924
Standard hours
Halls Recreation Center
6933 Recreation Lane 37918
Standard hours
Karns Senior Center
8042 Oak Ridge Highway 37931
Standard hours (Note: NO Saturday voting)
When
Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 1. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, Nov. 6. Most polling places will be operating at the same time, with the exception of the Karns Senior Center which will not be holding Saturday voting (which you can see above). All polling locations are closed on Sundays. Note: Those hours might occasionally change for special circumstances. You can check the schedule for the specific day you plan to go.
Standard hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What you need to bring
Photo ID
- Tennessee drivers license with your photo
- U.S. passport
- Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
- Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
- U.S. military photo ID
- TN handgun carry permit with your photo
College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have further ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.