Election Day Guide | What you need to know to vote in the Nov. 6 elections
Author: Lauren Slome, Tom Barclay
Published: 11:31 AM EDT July 12, 2018
Updated: 8:27 PM EDT November 1, 2018
LOCAL 13 Articles
CHAPTER 1
Knox County
CHAPTER 2
Blount County
CHAPTER 3
Sevier County
CHAPTER 4
Anderson County
CHAPTER 5
Roane County
CHAPTER 6
Jefferson County
CHAPTER 7
Monroe County
CHAPTER 8
Hamblen County
CHAPTER 9
Loudon County
CHAPTER 10
Cocke County
CHAPTER 11
Campbell County
CHAPTER 12
What is a provisional ballot?
CHAPTER 13
Sample Ballots

If you are viewing in the WBIR app or on a mobile device, click here for the best viewing experience.

UPDATE: More than 113,000 people in Knox County alone cast an early ballot, according to the election commission.

— Polls for early voting are now closed in East Tennessee, but you still have one more chance to cast a ballot: Election Day.

— Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6 and polls will be open across the area from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. Keep in mind if you are in line to vote before the 8 p.m. deadline -- you cannot be turned away.

— The early voting locations no longer apply. If you want to vote on Nov. 6, you will need to know your assigned polling place -- which should have been mailed to you after you registered to vote.

— If you are unsure, there are links to the various county election commissions below to help you find your polling location.

Original Story:

— So you want to cast your vote, but can't stand waiting in line on election day. We've all been there.

— But starting Wednesday, Oct. 17, you can cast your ballot with no wait and no fuss. Here's everything you need to do just that.

— The two big state elections include the vote for Tennessee's next governor, and the vote for who will replace Sen. Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

— Not sure where to start when choosing the next governor of Tennessee? We sat down with Republican candidate Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Karl Dean on Inside Tennessee recently to find out where they stand on a number of issues ahead of the big election on Nov. 6.

— Watch their answers here:

— ►Inside Tennessee: Bill Lee

— ►Inside Tennessee: Karl Dean

— You can also visit the Inside Tennessee page to watch more sit-down interviews with candidates across the ballot.

Chapter 1

Knox County

Who

All registered voters

What

While the state gubernatorial race and federal election for Sen. Bob Corker's seat have commanded the most attention across Tennessee, you'll also be voting in a handful of other state elections -- including choosing Congressman Jimmy Duncan's replacement in the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 race. You can find a sample ballot here.

WATCH: Inside TN: Renee Hoyos, Tim Burchett

Where

Knox County has 10 locations where you can cast your vote. The beauty of early voting is that you aren't required to vote at your specific polling place. Instead, you can vote wherever is most convenient for you. These are the 10 locations (Note: hours change on Oct 29, 30, 31, and Nov. 1):

City-County Building

400 Main St., 37902

Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Standard hours)

Love Kitchen

2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue 37915

Standard hours

Downtown West

1645 Downtown West Boulevard Unit 34 37919

Standard hours

New Harvest Park

4775 New Harvest Lane 37918

Standard hours

Merchant Village Shopping Center

314 Merchants Drive 37912

Standard Hours

Meridian Baptist Church (South)

6513 Chapman Highway 37920

Standard hours

Farragut Town Hall

11408 Municipal Center Drive 37934

Standard hours

Carter Library

9036 Asheville Highway 37924

Standard hours

Halls Recreation Center

6933 Recreation Lane 37918

Standard hours

Karns Senior Center

8042 Oak Ridge Highway 37931

Standard hours (Note: NO Saturday voting)

When

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 1. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, Nov. 6. Most polling places will be operating at the same time, with the exception of the Karns Senior Center which will not be holding Saturday voting (which you can see above). All polling locations are closed on Sundays. Note: Those hours might occasionally change for special circumstances. You can check the schedule for the specific day you plan to go.

Standard hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

  • Tennessee drivers license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • TN handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have further ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Chapter 2

Blount County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting in a few important state and federal elections, including Tennessee governor, the U.S. Senate race, and two TN House of Representatives races. There are also a number of local elections that residents in Alcoa, Louisville, and Maryville will vote in. Plus, Townsend voters will weigh in on whether to allow wine sales at grocery stores. You can see your full ballot here.

Where

Blount Co. Election Commission

383 Court Street Maryville 37804

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Blount Co. Public Library

508 North Cusick Street Maryville 37804

Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Everett Gym

318 South Everett High Road Maryville 37804

Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Pellissippi Campus

2721 West Lamar Alexander Parkway Friendsville 37737

Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

When

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 1. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, Nov. 6. Each polling place has its own hours (which you can see above.) All polling locations are closed on Sundays.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

  • Tennessee drivers license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • TN handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have further ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Chapter 3

Sevier County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting with the rest of the state on who will be Tennessee's next governor, and who will replace Sen. Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate. Locally, you'll also be voting on who will represent your district (District 1) in the U.S. House of Representatives. There are also a number of Tennessee House of Representatives elections. Pittman Center residents will be voting in mayoral and alderman elections, and across the county people will vote for a School Board representative, and on the issue of the sale of wine in retail food stores in unincorporated areas of Sevier County. You can see your full ballot here.

Where

Voting Machine Warehouse

1145 Dolly Parton Parkway Sevierville 37862

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - noon

Sevier County Library - Seymour Branch

127 W. Macon Lane Seymour 37865

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - noon

***(Only open between Oct. 22 - 27)***

When

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 1. However, if you decide to vote at the Sevier County Library -- early voting is only open from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, Nov. 6. Each polling place has its own hours (which you can see above.) All polling locations are closed on Sundays.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

  • Tennessee drivers license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • TN handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have further ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Chapter 4

Anderson County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting with the rest of the state on who will be Tennessee's next governor, and who will replace Sen. Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate. Locally, there are a number of important elections -- including the race for U.S. House of Representatives in the 3rd Congressional District, and a number of TN Senate and House elections. Voters from Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs and Rocky Top will also vote in additional races - positions like mayor, city council member, and alderman. Oliver Springs will also vote on whether to allow wine sales in grocery stores. You can see your full ballot here.

Where

Anderson County has three locations where you can cast your vote.

Clinton Community Center

101 Hicks Street Clinton 37716

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - noon

Midtown Community Center

102 Robertsville Road Oak Ridge 37830

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - noon

Anderson Crossing Shopping Center

3310 Andersonville Highway Norris 37705

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - noon

When

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 1. You can see the hours for each station above. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, Nov. 6. All polling locations are closed on Sundays. You can find a list here. For election day, you'll need to find your precinct's voting location here.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

  • Tennessee drivers license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • TN handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have further ​​​​​​ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Chapter 5

Roane County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting with the rest of the state on who will be Tennessee's next governor, and who will replace Sen. Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate. You'll also be voting in the U.S. House race for District 3, and two TN House races. Voters will also decide on a proposed county wheel tax to fund the school building and consolidation plan. That would add a $50 tax on each car registered in the county for the next 15 years. The money will be used to pay for the school building and consolation plan. In Kingston, people will vote for the mayor and for new members to city council. You can see your full ballot here.

Where

Kingston Community Center

201 Patton Ferry Road Kingston 37763

Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Harriman Community Center

631 Clinch Street Harriman 37748

Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Rockwood Community Center

710 N Chamberlain Avenue Rockwood 37854

Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

First Christian Church

100 Gum Hollow Road Oak Ridge 37840

Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

When

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 1. You can see the hours for each station above. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, Nov. 6. All polling locations are closed on Sundays. For election day, you'll need to find your precinct to determine where to vote here.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

  • Tennessee drivers license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • TN handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have further ​​​​​​ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Chapter 6

Jefferson County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting with the rest of the state on who will be Tennessee's next governor, and who will replace Sen. Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate. You'll also be voting in the U.S. House race for District 1 or District 2 (depending on which district you reside in), and a number of TN House races. There are also a number of local elections for Jefferson City, Dandridge, Baneberry, New Market, and White Pine. You can see your full ballot here.

Where

Jefferson County Election Commission

931 Industrial Park Road Dandridge 37725

Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - noon

New Market City Hall

1024 Volunteer Street New Market 37820

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - noon

White Pine EMS

1104 Champion Lane White Pine 37890

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

When

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 1. You can see the hours for each station above. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, Nov. 6. All polling locations are closed on Sundays. For election day, you'll need to find your precinct to determine where to vote here.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

  • Tennessee drivers license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • TN handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have further ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Chapter 7

Monroe County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting with the rest of the state on who will be Tennessee's next governor, and who will replace Sen. Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate. You'll also be voting in the U.S. House race for District 3, and choosing a number of state House and Senate members. Voters in Madisonville, Tellico Plains and Vonore will also vote in local elections. You can see your full ballot here.

Where

Monroe County Election Commission

401 Main St Madisonville 37354

Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon

Sweetwater City Hall

203 Monroe Street Sweetwater 37874

Oct. 17 - 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tellico Plains Community Center

Bank Street Tellico Plains 37385

Oct. 24 - 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vonore Community Center

611 Church Street Vonore 37885

Oct. 30 - Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 1 at the Monroe County Election Commission only. The Sweetwater, Tellico Plains and Vonore satellite locations are only open on the specific dates above. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, Nov. 6. All polling locations are closed on Sundays. For election day, you'll need to find you precinct to determine where to vote.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

  • Tennessee drivers license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • TN handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have further ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Chapter 8

Hamblen County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting with the rest of the state on who will be Tennessee's next governor, and who will replace Sen. Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate. You'll also be voting in the U.S. House District 1 race and two Tennessee races. You can see your full ballot here.

Where

Hamblen County Courthouse

511 West 2nd North Street Morristown 37814

Monday - Thursday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. - noon

When

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 1. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, Nov. 6. All polling locations are closed on Sundays.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

  • Tennessee drivers license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • TN handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have further ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Chapter 9

Loudon County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting with the rest of the state on who will be Tennessee's next governor, and who will replace Sen. Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate. You'll also be voting in the U.S. House District 2 race, and several Tennessee Senate and House races. Voters from Greenback, Lenoir City, and Loudon will vote in local races including council members, school board members and mayor. You can see your full ballot here.

Where

Loudon County Office Building

100 River Road Loudon 37774

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - noon

Roane State Community College

100 West Broadway Lenoir City 37771

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - noon

Chota Rec. Center

145 Awohili Drive Loudon 37774

*Only from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

When

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 1 (except for one, see specific dates above for Chota Rec. Center) After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, Nov. 6. All polling locations are closed on Sundays. For election day voting, you'll need to find your precinct here.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

  • Tennessee drivers license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • TN handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have further ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Chapter 10

Cocke County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting with the rest of the state on who will be Tennessee's next governor, and who will replace Sen. Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate. You'll also be voting in a number of state leadership elections. Voters from Newport will choose a new mayor, aldermen, and school board members. Parrottsville voters will select new commissioners. You can see your full ballot here.

Where

Cocke County Election Commission Office

Courthouse annex 360 E. Main Street Newport 37821

Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday 8:30 a.m. - noon

*Extended Nov. 1 hours: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

When

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 1. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, Nov. 6. All polling locations are closed on Sundays. For election day voting, you'll need to find your precinct here.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

  • Tennessee drivers license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • TN handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have further ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Chapter 11

Campbell County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting with the rest of the state on who will be Tennessee's next governor, and who will replace Sen. Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate. You'll also be voting in the U.S. House District 2 or 3 race (depending on where you live), state representatives, and a school board member. Any voters from Caryville, Jellico, LaFollette and Rocky Top will also be choosing local leaders. You can the full ballot here.

Where

Campbell County Election Commission Office

129 Church Alley Jacksboro 37757

Jellico Municipal Building

410 South Main Street Jellico 37762

When

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 17 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 1. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, Nov. 6. All polling locations are closed on Sundays. For election day voting, you'll need to find your precinct.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

  • Tennessee drivers license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • TN handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have further ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Chapter 12

What is a provisional ballot?

If you registered to vote but it hasn't been confirmed at the time you go to cast a ballot, you forgot to bring your ID, or there were questions about your eligibility -- you still cannot be turned away from casting a ballot. What you need to do is ask for a provisional ballot at the polling place, which the election official is required to provide at request.

A provisional ballot is kept separate from traditional ballots and are counted shortly after the election once your voter status can be confirmed by the election commission. If you cast one of these ballots without an ID, you'll still need to prove to the election commission that you were able to furnish a valid ID by November 8 -- else your vote won't be counted.

Like absentee ballots, provisional ballots often play an important role in determining close races.

Knox County Administrator of Elections Cliff Rodgers explains in the video below everything you need to know if you end up casting a provisional ballot:

Chapter 13

Sample Ballots

Anderson

Blount

Campbell

Claiborne

Cocke

Cumberland

Fentress

Grainger

Hamblen

Hancock

Jefferson

Knox

Loudon

Monroe

Morgan

Roane

Scott

Sevier

Union

© 2018 WBIR
