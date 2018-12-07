Election Day Guide | What you need to know to vote in the Nov. 6 elections

— If you are viewing in the WBIR app or on a mobile device, click here for the best viewing experience.

— UPDATE: More than 113,000 people in Knox County alone cast an early ballot, according to the election commission.

— Polls for early voting are now closed in East Tennessee, but you still have one more chance to cast a ballot: Election Day.

— Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6 and polls will be open across the area from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. Keep in mind if you are in line to vote before the 8 p.m. deadline -- you cannot be turned away.

— The early voting locations no longer apply. If you want to vote on Nov. 6, you will need to know your assigned polling place -- which should have been mailed to you after you registered to vote.

— If you are unsure, there are links to the various county election commissions below to help you find your polling location.

— Original Story:

— So you want to cast your vote, but can't stand waiting in line on election day. We've all been there.

— But starting Wednesday, Oct. 17, you can cast your ballot with no wait and no fuss. Here's everything you need to do just that.

— The two big state elections include the vote for Tennessee's next governor, and the vote for who will replace Sen. Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

— Not sure where to start when choosing the next governor of Tennessee? We sat down with Republican candidate Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Karl Dean on Inside Tennessee recently to find out where they stand on a number of issues ahead of the big election on Nov. 6.

