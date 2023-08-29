It's Election Day in Knoxville! Here's everything you need to know

Here's what you'll need to know before you head to the polls, Including where to vote, who's on the ballot and how to cast your ballot.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville residents will begin to cast their ballots on Tuesday in the Primary Election. Here's what you'll need to know before you head to the polls.

Where to Vote:

Unlike early voting, you must vote at your assigned polling precinct, to find more information click here. Elections leaders said they see this mistake every year.

Polls will open at 8 a.m., Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

Only people who live within the Knoxville city limits can vote in the Primary Election.

Tuesday is an in-service day for Knox County, students will not attend class.

To find a list of your county's resources and where to vote.

Who's on the Ballot:

Running in the mayor's race:

Kincannon, seeking election to a second, four-year term.

Constance Every

R.C. Lawhorn

Jeff Talman

Running for At-Large Seat A:

Incumbent Lynne Fugate, seeking election to a second, four-year term.

Cameron Brooks

Darin Worsham

Running for At-Large Seat B, an open seat:

Debbie Helsey

R. Bentley Marlow

Running for At-Large Seat C:

Incumbent Amelia Parker, seeking election to a second, four-year term.

Matthew Best

Tim Hill

Running for District 5 seat:

Incumbent Charles Thomas, seeking election to a second, four-year term.

Running for City Judge:

Incumbent John Rosson, seeking another four-year term.

Andrew Beamer

Tyler Caviness

Mary L. Ward

You can find the sample ballot here. For more resources on voting and the election, click here.