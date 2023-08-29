It's Election Day in Knoxville! Here's everything you need to know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville residents will begin to cast their ballots on Tuesday in the Primary Election. Here's what you'll need to know before you head to the polls.
Where to Vote:
Unlike early voting, you must vote at your assigned polling precinct, to find more information click here. Elections leaders said they see this mistake every year.
Polls will open at 8 a.m., Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.
Only people who live within the Knoxville city limits can vote in the Primary Election.
Tuesday is an in-service day for Knox County, students will not attend class.
To find a list of your county's resources and where to vote.
Who's on the Ballot:
Running in the mayor's race:
- Kincannon, seeking election to a second, four-year term.
- Constance Every
- R.C. Lawhorn
- Jeff Talman
Running for At-Large Seat A:
- Incumbent Lynne Fugate, seeking election to a second, four-year term.
- Cameron Brooks
- Darin Worsham
Running for At-Large Seat B, an open seat:
- Debbie Helsey
- R. Bentley Marlow
Running for At-Large Seat C:
- Incumbent Amelia Parker, seeking election to a second, four-year term.
- Matthew Best
- Tim Hill
Running for District 5 seat:
- Incumbent Charles Thomas, seeking election to a second, four-year term.
Running for City Judge:
- Incumbent John Rosson, seeking another four-year term.
- Andrew Beamer
- Tyler Caviness
- Mary L. Ward
To learn more about the voting process, go to the Election Commission's website.