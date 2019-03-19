KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville, Visit Knoxville and Zagster are announcing the addition of Spin-brand scooters in Knoxville.

The scooters will be added to the existing Pace bike sharing program, according to a release from Visit Knoxville.

This comes after the City Council approved a plan to bring electric scooters to Knoxville at the end of February.

The scooters will be officially announced on Wednesday, March 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Krutch Park.