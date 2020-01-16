ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Two years ago, a group of Elizabethton High School students started a project to research a string of unsolved murders from 30 years ago. Their research has now led to the identification of the killer in one case.

For three decades, the mystery remained unsolved. Six red-headed women were strangled and left on the side of a highway. Only one victim's name was even known, but the students’ research changed that.

"I would have never imagined two years ago that this is where it would end up,” senior Lane Leonard said. “Everyone had doubts that we could identify one victim, much less get the murderer identified so soon."

But since the students started connecting the dots, the name of another victim was identified.

TBI investigators now say Jerry Leon Johns is believed to be the killer of at least one of the victims. He died in prison in 2015 while serving time for the attempted murder of another red head.

"I was over the moon to just know that he had been identified, and I was really hoping that he could be brought to justice,” Leonard said.

The students presented their findings to the FBI in 2018. Johns fit all 27 characteristics in their suspect profile.

"We figured he might have been a local driver or a truck driver of some sort to get around this whole area,” junior Mason Peterson said. “We figured his home might be around Knoxville."

There are still questions.

"Was he connected to any other crimes? Were any of these murders connected together?” teacher Alex Campbell asked.

Campbell wants to get another group of students together to continue the research.

"One thing I want them to learn is that we should care for others and there are other people out there hurting, and if we have the power to help them, we should do that,” he said.