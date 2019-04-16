Want to hunt some big game in East Tennessee?

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF).is offering a chance to win one of only 15 opportunities to hunt an elk in Tennessee this year.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets are available for $50, and 10 can be purchased for $100 and are on sale now until August 2. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased.

The winner will be able to participate in the October 2019 rifle elk hunt in the premier Elk Hunting Zone within North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area, plus a rifle and scope, and the option to have their hunt filmed for an episode of The Best of the West Outdoor television series.

There are also four additional prize packages, which can be found here.

The other elk hunt participants will be chosen from a computer drawing. TWRA will release information about how to qualify at a later date.

Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly from the TWRF website.

The deadline for purchasing tickets is Friday, August 2. The electronic drawing will be held Aug. 5 and the winners will be announced at the commission’s Aug. 16 meeting.

“The results from last year’s raffle generated $224,840 in revenue and there was only one lucky winner,” said Woodard. “Although there’s still only one elk tag up for grabs, participants will have five chances to win valuable prizes this year and that should generate even more ticket sales to support conservation.”

TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of TWRA and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts.

TWRA reintroduced elk to East Tennessee in 2000 in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell and Scott counties. It's estimated that this Tennessee elk herd numbers a little over 400.

Elk were also reintroduced into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2001. Most of the elk in the park are located in the Cataloochee area on the North Carolina side of the Smokies, and they cannot be hunted.