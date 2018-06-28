The National Park Service evacuated Elkmont Campground along Little River Road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park earlier Thursday as a precaution following several days of rain and storms.

Campers were allowed back into the campground a couple of hours later, however, some roads around Metcalf Bottoms remain closed due to downed trees.

Localized flooding hit the park, causing the Little River to swell near the campground. Little River Road, Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area, Upper Tremont Road, and Wear Cove Gap Road are all temporarily closed until flood waters recede.

Elkmont Campground has some 220 tent and RV campsites, but it is unsure how many people were ordered to leave. 196 of the campsites at Elkmont were reserved last night. The park said no hikers were in distress and the evacuated campers were sent to the Sugarlands Visitor Center.

The National Park Service emphasized there were no injuries and the evacuations were precautionary, saying it will continue to monitor conditions through the day.

Due to localized flooding, there are various closures throughout the park, including the Elkmont campground. Drive safely, and for more information on road closures, call the road closures hotline 865-436-1200 #2 #2 or text "follow smokiesroadsnps" to 40404. pic.twitter.com/iCx9nd9r1z — GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) June 28, 2018

At 9:30 a.m. EDT, the GSMNP reported flooding across some of the campgrounds according to the National Weather Service. Recent heavy rains are expected to continue and cause flooding concerns across the warned area.

Overnight, the park received heavy rain at higher elevations, with 2.54 inches recorded at Clingmans Dome. Little River had risen approximately 6 feet above normal levels in six hours at the Townsend Wye.

The park said trails remain open at this time and hikers are advised to use caution through the park, especially in places with stream crossings.

