The National Park Service has evacuated Elkmont Campground along Little River Road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park out of precaution following a days of rain and storms.

The campground has some 200 tent and RV campsites, but it is unsure how many people were ordered to leave or how long the evacuations will stay in place.

The National Park Service emphasized there were no injuries and the evacuations were precautionary, saying it will release more information through the day.

At 9:30 a.m. EDT, the GSMNP reported flooding across some of the campgrounds according to the National Weather Service. Recent heavy rains are expected to continue and cause flooding concerns across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

Storms leaving the area this morning were expected to bring an additional inch of rain.

