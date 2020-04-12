Elkmont Road section to temporarily close for bridge repairs

The closure will be from December 7 to December 18 from 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials, an Elkmont Road section will be temporarily closed for bridge repairs.

The closure will be from December 7 to December 18 from 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

The area will be fully open to all-access on the weekends.

The road closure begins at the Elkmont Campground and restricts motorist access to the Jakes Creek and Little River Trailheads.

Day hikers may park at the Elkmont Campground, which is closed for the season, and walk to the trailheads.

Backcountry permit holders may drive through the closure area and pass over the bridge under the direction of the on-site construction crew to access the trailheads for overnight parking.

Cemetery access will also be accommodated throughout the closure period.

The closure is for bridge repairs to the large bridge spanning the Little River near the Little River Trailhead.

The work is part of a larger Federal Highway Administration project to replace seven bridges and repair seven others across the park.