BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency crews are responding to a brush fire north of the McGhee Tyson airport, according to Blount County dispatch.

The call came in around 1:45 p.m.

The fire is near Airbase Road with a visible plume of smoke.

This is developing story that will be updated as more information because available.

