Emergency housing vouchers available for those who need a place to call home

KCDC offering 63 free emergency housing vouchers to the homeless community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Community Development Corporation (KCDC) is looking to help those who were put at risk of housing insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 63 additional emergency housing vouchers available for those in critical need of a safe place to lay their head and call home.

People who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking qualify to receive emergency housing vouchers.

KCDC hopes that families and individuals will benefit from the vouchers.

“These vouchers will help KCDC get more people into housing who need it the most right now,” KCDC Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley said.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development decided to give the additional vouchers to public housing areas that needed the most help in the community. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funded the vouchers.

“The pairing of resources through HUD’s Continuum of Care (COC) programs with these EHVs will enable the delivery of rapid housing and support for individuals and families experiencing homelessness,” Bentley said.

KCDC is also looking for help from landlords in the community to help their neighbors and participate in curbing homelessness.

KCDC's Section 8 program is asking for landlords within Knoxville and Knox County to offer families from lower-incomes more affordable housing options. Landlords who participate in the program are guaranteed a plethora of benefits such as rent subsidy, criminal background checks of applicants, and lower vacancy rates.