Emergency preparedness drill to be held at McGhee Tyson Airport on Saturday, Oct. 2

The exercise will last from 8 a.m. to noon, according to the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority.

ALCOA, Tenn. — If you find yourself around the McGhee Tyson Airport on Saturday morning, be aware.

It will host a full-scale airport emergency preparedness drill on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a release from the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority.

Area emergency response organizations and over 100 volunteers will participate in the exercise conducted by the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority.

The exercise will test the effectiveness of the airport’s response plan as well as those of participating local, state and federal agencies, according to the release.